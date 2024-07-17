Who Is Pankaj Kumar & How Did He Mastermind The Bihar NEET-UG Paper Leak?

Representative Image | File

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Kumar, the alleged mastermind in the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case. Kumar, a civil engineer and resident of Bokaro, was taken into custody from NIT Jamshedpur. The CBI also arrested Kumar's accomplice, Raju Singh, from Hazaribagh.

Singh is accused of helping Kumar steal the question papers and distribute them further. The CBI has so far arrested 25 people in connection with the case. Out of these, 12 were arrested by the CBI and custody of 13 others was given by Patna High Court.

Who is Pankaj Kumar?

Pankaj Kumar, also known as Aditya, is accused of stealing the question papers from the trunk. He lives in Bokaro and works as a civil engineer. Kumar graduated from NIT Jamshedpur.

Kumar is considered the mastermind in the Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case. He allegedly stole the question papers and distributed them to other accused persons. The CBI has recovered several documents and electronic gadgets from Kumar's possession.

What was Raju Singh's Role?

Raju Singh, an accomplice of Kumar, helped him steal the papers. He is a resident of Hazaribagh and allegedly distributed the question papers to other accused persons.

Rakesh Ranjan, Alleged Kingpin, Arrested Earlier

Last week, the CBI arrested Rakesh Ranjan, alias Rocky, the alleged kingpin in the Bihar NEET-UG leak case. Ranjan is the main accused in the case and is a resident of Bihar's Nalanda. Several documents and other electronic gadgets were seized from Ranjan. He was sent to 10 days of CBI custody.

Where does the case stand?

The CBI is currently investigating six cases related to irregularities in the NEET-UG exam 2024. Out of these, one each was registered by the Bihar and Gujarat governments, while the Rajasthan government registered three cases. The cases involve allegations of cheating, paper leaks, and irregularities in the evaluation process.

The CBI has been utilising advanced investigative techniques to track down and apprehend those involved. The agency used digital footprints, including IP addresses and email communications, to locate and identify Ranjan.

NEET-UG Exam Marred by Allegations

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, was marred by allegations of cheating and paper leaks. There were discrepancies in the evaluation process as well, with 67 aspirants scoring full 720 marks. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, faced severe criticism for its handling of the exam and the subsequent paper leak.

The government removed the NTA chief and formed a panel to review and improve its functioning.

The NEET-UG exams is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. Over 23.33 lakh students had taken the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including in 14 cities overseas.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)