Who is Kartik Kansal? Disabled ISRO Scientist Who Cracked UPSC 4 Times, But Denied Service

Amid the row over trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly misusing the disability quota, another case of a UPSC candidate is also in the headlines. ISRO scientist Kartik Kansal, who has muscular dystrophy, has passed the UPSC exam four times but hasn't been allotted any service due to his disability.

Who is Kartik Kansal?

Kartik Kansal, a resident of Roorkee, Uttarakhand, has been on a wheelchair since the age of 14 due to muscular dystrophy. Despite this, he has achieved success in his studies and career. He has a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and is currently working as a scientist in ISRO.

Cleared UPSC exam 4 times

Kansal has passed the UPSC Civil Service Examination four times- in 2019 (rank 813), 2021 (271), 2022 (784) and 2023 (829). However, he hasn't been selected for any service due to his disability.

Why was he not selected in any service?

Kartik Kansal's disability certificate stated that he is 60% disabled, but the AIIMS board examination confirmed 90% disability. The Union Public Service Commission had included muscular dystrophy in the service conditions of candidates eligible for Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group A and Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Excise). Kartik Kansal had selected these services in his preference list, but still he did not get appointment.

Selection not done despite vacancy

In 2019, Kartik Kansal could have been allotted service with 813th rank. That year there were 15 vacancies under locomotor disability, out of which 14 posts were filled. Then in 2021, only 4 out of 7 posts in the locomotor disability category were filled. Kartik Kansal was in the first position in this category, but still he was not appointed. In 2021, his rank was the best and also eligible for IAS, but then UPSC did not include muscular dystrophy in the service conditions of candidates eligible for IAS.

Kartik's case is pending in CAT

Kartik Kansal is fighting his case in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The case is pending at CAT due to concerns about his functional classification and physical requirements, as outlined in the UPSC 2021 notification. Despite applying for a specific service, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) informed Kartik that his functional classification and physical requirements did not meet the necessary standards for the service.