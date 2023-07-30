Who Is Ex AMU VC Tariq Mansoor? New BJP Vice President

Former VC of AMU Tariq Mansoor |

With 2024 general election coming near, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is trying to strengthen its Muslim votes amongst the Pasmanda community by bringing former vice-chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Tariq Mansoor, who belongs to the same community.

Tariq Mansoor, the former vice-chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University had resigned from the varsity earlier this year. After which he was nominated as a member of the UP Legislative Council. Mansoor was amongst the six names forwarded by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to the governor for being nominated as members of legislative council of the state.

Tenure as AMU VC

He assumed office as the AMU V-C on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years. His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre had extended his tenure by one year.

Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & Hospital

Before joining as the AMU Vice Chancellor, Tariq Mansoor served as the Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & Hospital – the largest teaching and tertiary medical care centre in western UP– and also as Head of Department of Surgery in AMU.

In 2023, Tariq Mansoor was nominated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India as a Member of Padma Awards Committee. The AMU profile describes Tariq Mansoor as a keen tennis player who has reading interests in education, history, international affairs and politics. “His opinion pieces on a wide range of issues have been carried by leading dailies and news portals," it read.

During his tenure as Vice-Chancellor, new courses have been started such as D.M. (Cardiology), MCH (Neurosurgery), M.B.A. (Hospital Administration and Islamic Finance), Masters in Architecture, M.Tech in Solar Energy, Biomedical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Material Sciences, Green Energy and Sustainable Development, Earthquake Engineering and Disaster Management etc.