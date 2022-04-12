Who is Amy Wax? American law professor who made undesirable remarks on Indian immigrants

Amy Wax, an American Robert Mundheim Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, has made problematic remarks against Indian immigrants on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News during an interview with the famous news host.

The professor, who has had a history of inflammatory remarks against certain ethnicities, is heard making a statement about “Brahmin women from India,” in the interview. “ Here’s the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet, on some level, their country is a shit hole,” said Amy Wax on Fox News, while lamenting Asian, South Asian and Indian doctors at Pennsylvania Medicine University.

Amy Wax, who is an American lawyer, neurologist, and academic, has had the privilege of attending Yale, Oxford, Harvard, and Columbia Universities. While she graduated from Yale University in molecular biophysics and biochemistry, she did her Marshall Scholar in Philosophy, Physiology, and Psychology from Oxford University.

The Jewish, 69-year-old, professor went to Harvard Medical and Law School before working as a consulting neurologist. Amy Wax completed her legal education at Columbia University before working in the United States Department of Justice. She taught at the University of Virginia Law School from 1994 to 2000.

Amy Wax also made comments about “resentment and envy that non-western groups harbour against westerners for their achievements and contributions.”

