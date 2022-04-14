When Ranbir Kapoor called himself the most educated member in his family

The 39-year-old Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor once revealed how he is the most educated member in the Kapoor family, in an interview with PTI.

Back in 2017, when Ranbir was busy with the promotion of the musical adventure comedy film Jagga Jasoos, he opened up about his childhood and called himself the most educated compared to his father, uncle and grandfather.

“My family’s history isn’t that good. My father failed in 8th grade, my uncle in 9th, and my grandfather in the 6th grade. I am actually the most educated member of my family since I got 56 per cent in my 10th boards and my best of five percent was 60,” stated Ranbir in his interview with PTI.

After completing his pre-university education from HR college in Churchgate, Ranbir moved to New York to pursue film-making at the School of Visual Arts in Lower Manhattan, and subsequently learned method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Union Square, Lower Manhattan.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor, Ranbir Kapoor, tied the knot with actress and daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, in the presence of their closest family and friends in Mumbai. The couple will be seen together in a film, Brahmastra, slated to release in September 2022.

