'What Kind Of Entertainment Is This?': NIT Durgapur Professor Slams Students Performing On ‘Chikni Chameli’ Song During Induction Programme | Watch

Durgapur: A video purportedly from an induction programme at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur has sparked a debate online after a faculty member interrupted a student dance performance and questioned the choice of dance moves and music.

The short clip, which has been circulating on social media, shows two students performing on the Bollywood song Chikni Chameli before the performance is abruptly stopped. A faculty member then appears to question whether the students had taken permission to perform the dance at the event.

“Have you taken the approval before showing this kind of dances here?” the person holding the microphone is heard asking in the video.

The faculty member also questions whether the performance was meant as entertainment or a joke, before telling the students to “know the class.”

Dance performance interrupted midway

In the clip, two students in black T-shirts and jeans are seen performing on stage to the popular Hindi film song "Chikni Chameli".

The performance continues for a few seconds before a faculty member intervenes. The music stops and the students appear to pause as the faculty member questions them and those present at the programme.

The clip being shared online is brief and does not show what happened immediately before the performance or after the confrontation.

It is not NIT it is Disco Pub and Bar where they train how to dance for instagram reels and principals enjoyment — Raman Raghav (@ramanraghav9595) August 26, 2026

Video triggers debate on social media

The video has prompted a range of reactions online. Some users criticised the students and argued that the performance was inappropriate for an institutional event. Others questioned the organisers and the faculty member, asking why the performance was allowed to begin if there were concerns about the song or choreography.

One of the social media users said, “It is not NIT it is Disco Pub and Bar where they train how to dance for Instagram reels and principals' enjoyment.”

As if he was not aware that this performance is going to happen. Yeh toh irony hai bhai clearly! — Heet (@heetpandya__) August 26, 2026

Another user questioned the timing of the intervention and wrote: “As if he was not aware that this performance is going to happen. Yeh toh irony hai bhai clearly!”

Induction program in NIT durgapur is non religious event what’s wrong with this song . Induction program is for onboarding new students . Professor want hanuman chalisa or some Muslim naat to play at this event ?? — Yawar (@Yawar_ja) August 26, 2026

Some users, however, defended the students and questioned why Chikni Chameli was considered inappropriate for an induction programme. One such reaction read: “Induction program in NIT Durgapur is non-religious event what’s wrong with this song. Induction program is for onboarding new students. Professor want Hanuman Chalisa or some Muslim naat to play at this event??”

As if he was not aware that this performance is going to happen. Yeh toh irony hai bhai clearly! — Heet (@heetpandya__) August 26, 2026

Another social media user criticised what they described as the changing attitude towards student activities, commenting, “These people have made a joke of education! This is not a dance bar, this is not what you learn or teach in schools and colleges. Mindset of the new generation is getting corrupted.”

The contrasting comments reflect the larger debate around student performances at formal academic events, with users differing over whether the incident was about the choice of song, the choreography, institutional decorum or the manner in which the performance was stopped.

While the video has been widely shared with claims linking it to an NIT Durgapur induction programme, the circulating clip alone does not establish the complete circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is also unclear from the footage whether the performance had been formally approved beforehand, whether the faculty member objected specifically to the choreography, the song, or both, and what happened after the exchange.

The authenticity and full context of the recording could not be independently established from the social media post alone.