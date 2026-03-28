What Is Ananya Birla’s Qualification? A Look At RCB Star's Oxford Education And Academic Journey

With IPL 2026 season back in action today, it has once again brought the RCB Bengaluru into the spotlight as the team faces Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. The buzz around the franchise has only grown stronger after Aryaman Vikram Birla was named chairman. But amid all the attention around the team, another name from the family is quietly drawing interest Ananya Birla.

Though Ananya is not directly connected to the ownership or management of the franchise. Her presence in the spotlight and her own career have brought her into the spotlight as a subject of interest.

Ananya is a name that seamlessly combines business and music. She is the daughter of the Aditya Birla Group’s chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Education qualification

Born in Mumbai in 1994, Ananya started her education in the American School of Bombay, which is well known for its international curriculum and student diversity.

Later then she went to the United Kingdom to attend higher education in the University of Oxford, where she did Economics and Management. Though she did attend the University of Oxford, her time there was not just about academics.

Instead of following a conventional route, Ananya chose to step away and focus on building something of her own. She went on to start Svatantra Microfin, which focused on offering financial services to under-served women in the rural areas of India. At the same time, she followed her passion for music, becoming a pop artist with a global following.

Over the years, Ananya Birla has come to be known as an entrepreneur, investor, and singer which is a mix that sets her apart from the traditional expectations often associated with business families.