What Did Atharva Vyas Study In US? Know Educational Background Of Indian Student Accused Of Biting 3-Year-Old Girl, Assaulting Woman

The name of Atharva Vyas has drawn attention after United States authorities alleged that the 24-year-old Indian national was involved in a violent assault on a woman and her three-year-old daughter in San Antonio, Texas. With the increasing interest in the case internationally, queries were also raised regarding his education and the reasons for his visit to the US.

Based on the information provided by a LinkedIn page with his name mentioned on it, it was stated that Atharva Vyas is a student at The University of Texas, enrolled in MS Computer Science.

But the authenticity of the LinkedIn page couldn’t be verified by The Free Press Journal.

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What did Atharva Vyas study in the US?

LinkedIn information shows that Vyas is studying a postgraduate program in Computer Science.

Assuming that is true, it would imply that he came to America to pursue higher education in a course of study that is still a favorite among foreign students, particularly Indians.

It can be noted that Computer Science continues to be a preferred subject for Indians when considering a master’s degree abroad in America, owing to the career prospects in software, artificial intelligence, data science, and technology industries.

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When did he come to America?

According to the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Vyas first entered the US in August 2023 on a student visa.

Authorities said he came legally as an international student. However, the department later described him as being unlawfully present in the country after subsequent developments in his immigration status.

Prior arrest at University of Texas

DHS stated that just three months after arriving in the country, Vyas was arrested on the University of Texas campus in connection with a felony assault case.

The statement added that university police contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the time. However, authorities alleged no visa revocation or immigration enforcement action followed then.

Latest case in San Antonio

According to DHS and ICE, local police arrested Vyas on April 18, 2026, after he was accused of assaulting a woman identified as Gabriella Perez and injuring her three-year-old daughter at a park in San Antonio.

Authorities alleged the child suffered facial injuries, bite marks and the loss of two teeth.

ICE later said it had lodged an arrest detainer requesting that local authorities transfer custody to federal immigration officials after criminal proceedings.

Focus turns to student visa monitoring

The case has sparked discussion in the US over student visa monitoring, background checks and follow-up enforcement after arrests involving international students.

It has also raised concerns about how earlier incidents are handled when a visa holder is accused of serious offences.

The incident comes at a time when thousands of Indian students continue to choose the United States for higher education each year, especially for STEM programmes such as Computer Science, Engineering and Data Analytics.

While the case involves an individual allegation and ongoing legal proceedings, it has also brought renewed focus on the responsibilities tied to student visa status abroad.