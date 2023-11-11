Western Sydney University Expands To Bengaluru, India, By 2025

Western Sydney University Plans Bengaluru Campus by 2025 |

Australia's Western Sydney University (WSU) has officially announced its intention to establish a campus in Bengaluru by 2025. This strategic decision follows the University Grant Commission's (UGC) recent relaxation of norms and issuance of new guidelines, enabling foreign universities to set up campuses in India.

STEM Education in Bengaluru and Agricultural Emphasis

WSU aims to provide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in Bengaluru, with a particular focus on agriculture. Anticipating an intake of approximately 1,000 students over the next five years, the university is poised to contribute significantly to India's educational landscape.

The UGC's policy shift has garnered positive reactions globally, with universities expressing enthusiasm for establishing their presence in India. Alongside WSU's Bengaluru plans, Deakin University and the University of Wollongong have announced their campus ventures in Gift City, Gujarat.

Matthew Johnston, Minister-Counselor (Education and Research) at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, highlighted WSU's existing research partnerships in Bengaluru, emphasizing the university's intent to bolster these ties through its upcoming campus.

Furthermore, a consortium named Innovative Research Universities, comprising six Australian institutions—James Cook University, Griffith University, WSU, University of Canberra, La Trobe University, and Flinders University—will collectively establish a campus in India.

The current bilateral relations between Australia and India are cited as being at their peak, with a keen interest in India's National Education Policy and the ongoing education system reforms.