Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application Live Now At rrc-wr.com; Apply for 5,349 Posts Now 

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell Western Railway (RRC-WR) has opened the registration window for apprenticeship recruitment today, February 21, 2026, on its official website. The Western Railway has made available 5,349 apprenticeship positions in a variety of trades, departments, divisions, and workshop units. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements may apply online through the official website.

The purpose of this recruitment is to provide practical technical skill training to young people working in trades such as fitter, electrician, welder, machinist, COPA, motor vehicle mechanic, painter, plumber, wireman, and others. The selection process is purely merit-based. The selection process will be based on the average of the 10th grade and ITI exam scores.

Candidates who complete the apprenticeship and earn the National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) will receive up to 20% preference in future Level-1 Railway vacancies (pay scale: ₹18,000-₹56,900), subject to RRB/RRC eligibility requirements, according to the advertisement published on February 18, 2026. It is recommended that applicants apply well ahead of the deadline to avoid heavy traffic or technical difficulties with the portal.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

● Application Start Date: 21 February 2026 (11:00 AM)

● Last Date to Apply: 23 March 2026 (5:00 PM)

● Document Verification: To be notified by respective divisions

● Training Commencement: As per divisional schedule

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria and Non-Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria and non eligibility criteria below:

Eligibility Criteria

● Candidates must have received at least 50% in their 10th grade (Matriculation) under the 10+2 system.

● Must have an ITI certificate from an NCVT-approved institution in the relevant trade.

Not eligible:

● Candidates awaiting results

● Failed ITI candidates

● Engineering diploma/degree holders

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps listed below to download the Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026

1. Go to https://www.rrc-wr.com, the official RRC-WR website.

2. Select the "Click here to apply online" link under the Notification for Engagement of Apprentices for the year 2025-26

3. The application screen will be opened on your screen.

4. Enter your name, email address, and mobile number when registering.

5. Enter your personal information and educational background in the online application form.

6. Upload the necessary files, such as your ID, photo, signature, SSC grade report, ITI certificate, and caste certificate, if any.

7. Pay the application fee

8. Download the application PDF after submitting the form.

9. Take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link For Application

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

Candidates should note that the fee must be paid online using UPI/Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card.

● General/OBC/EWS male candidates - ₹100 (non-refundable)

● SC, ST, PwBD, and all female candidates - No fee

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Age Eligibility

Candidates can check out the age limit and age relaxation below:

Age Limit (as of 23 March 2026)

● Minimum Age: 15 years

● Maximum Age: 24 years Age Relaxation

● SC/ST: 5 years

● OBC: 3 years

● PwBD: 10 years

● Ex-Servicemen: 10 years + length of service + 3 years (as per rules)