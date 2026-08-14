West Bengal To Add Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Chapters To Syllabus

Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had announced inclusion of chapters on Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in syllabus from school to university.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari also mentioned that the West Bengal government will also renovate the ancestral house of Mookerjee in Jirat in Hooghly district.

“In a meeting we have also approved a series of projects including a 125-foot standing statue and museum at Kolkata’s Eco Park and publication of commemorative books. Mookerjee’s role as independent India’s first Industry and Education Minister, along with his economic ideas will be taught in syllabus from next year. We want the younger generation to know about Mookerjee’s historical contribution, nationalist philosophy and patriotism,” added Adhikari.

Notably, HIDCO made a presentation before the committee about the statue of Mookerjee that will be installed at New Town.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had also announced that in the meeting it was decided that the state government will purchase 30 decimals of land at Mookerjee’s ancestral home in Jirat and a modern library named after Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee along with a museum will be built there.

Adhikari also stated that the state government is also planning to publish two special books on Mookerjee one in Bengali and one in English as part of the year-long programme.