West Bengal: Teacher At Private Law College Resigns After Authorities Refrain Her From Wearing Hijab; Officials Say Miscommunication

Kolkata: A teacher at a private law college affiliated with the University of Calcutta resigned and stopped attending classes after the institute authorities allegedly requested her to refrain from wearing a hijab at the workplace.

However, as the matter became public and sparked an uproar, the college authorities claimed that it resulted from miscommunication, and she would be returning on Tuesday after withdrawing her resignation.

Sanjida Qadar, a teacher at LJD Law College for the past three years, resigned on June 5, following allegations that the college authorities had instructed her not to wear a hijab at the workplace after May 31.

"The diktat from the college governing body offended my values and religious sentiments," she said.

Sanjida had been wearing the headscarf at the workplace since March-April, and the issue seemingly escalated over the past week. However, after her resignation became public, the college authorities contacted her and insisted that it was merely a miscommunication, clarifying that they had never prohibited her from covering her head with clothes during working hours, sources said.

"I received an email from the office on Monday. I will analyse my next steps and then decide. But I am not going to the college on Tuesday," she said.

The email stated that according to the dress code for all faculty members, which is periodically reviewed and assessed, she was free to use a dupatta or scarf to cover her head while taking classes.

College governing body chairman Gopal Das told PTI, "There was no directive or prohibition, and the college authorities respect the religious sentiments of everyone. She will resume classes on Tuesday. There is no misunderstanding. We engaged in prolonged discussions with her. The initial developments were the result of some miscommunication."