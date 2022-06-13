West Bengal: Summer vacation in schools extended till June 26; here's why

Representative Image | IANS

Kolkata: Amidst criticism from the opposition and educationists, the state government on Monday extended the summer vacation in schools till June 26.

According to a statement issued by the School Education Department, due to a few deaths in the state due to heatwave and humidity, the department has decided to keep all the schools closed till June 26 or until further notice except schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The School Education Department has also urged the private schools to extend their summer vacations also.

Educationists criticized this move after the statement was released

Educationist Pabitra Sarkar said that the monsoons will soon enter the state and the extension of the summer vacation was not needed.

“In childhood we loved to get wet in the rain while going to school. The online mode of education was introduced out of compulsion due to the pandemic but that didn’t help the students much. Then soon after the schools reopened it went for vacation. In order to regularize the education system, schools should be reopened at the earliest,” said Sarkar. He also added that if not everyday there should be classes at least for three days in a week or in the morning when heat is less.

Another educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri is also of the same view that the habit of going to school should be developed amongst the students.

“The students have practically forgotten the habit of going to school. I personally think that this will adversely affect the life of the students. The schooling system should start immediately,” said Bhaduri.

However, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim stated the decision taken by the education department is ‘correct’.

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Trinamool Congress government had pledged to ‘finish’ the education system of the state.

“The state government doesn’t even have money for midday meals. To hide their incapability they are extending the summer vacation. The TMC government has pledged to finish the education system of the state,” added Adhikari.