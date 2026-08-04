West Bengal PhD Admission 2026: Govt Directs Universities To Scrap Entrance Tests, Use UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, GATE, CEED Scores With Interview

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West Bengal has moved to streamline the admission process for PhD programmes across state-aided and private universities, with institutions being asked not to conduct separate university-level entrance tests for the upcoming academic session.

The Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, has directed universities and aided institutions to use scores from national-level examinations such as UGC-NET, UGC-CSIR NET, GATE and CEED, along with an interview, for PhD admissions.

The directive was issued on August 3, 2026, with the state government saying the move is aimed at bringing greater uniformity, transparency and consistency to PhD admissions.

No PhD admission test or research entrance test

Under the new direction, universities and aided institutions have been asked not to advertise or conduct PhD Admission Tests (PAT), Research Entrance Tests (RET) or similar university-level entrance examinations for the upcoming academic session.

The decision follows concerns that students applying to different universities often have to appear for multiple entrance examinations. The state government said adopting national-level test scores would help streamline the process and reduce the burden on research aspirants.

The directive has been issued in line with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022, and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Which exams will be used for West Bengal PhD admissions?

Universities have been asked to consider scores from national-level examinations relevant to the respective PhD programmes.

These include:

UGC-NET

UGC-CSIR NET

GATE

CEED

Other similar national-level tests, wherever applicable

Admission will be based on the relevant national-level examination score and an interview, in accordance with the applicable UGC regulations.

The directive applies to state-aided universities, private universities and aided institutions under the concerned department.

Why West Bengal is moving away from separate entrance tests

The Higher Education Department noted that different universities and aided institutions currently conduct their own entrance examinations for PhD admissions. This means research aspirants may have to sit for several separate tests while applying to different institutions.

The state government has now asked institutions to adopt national-level examination scores instead, with the aim of bringing the admission process closer to national standards.

The move also follows a decision taken by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in March 2024 to allow NET scores to be used for PhD admissions in place of entrance tests conducted separately by universities and higher education institutions.

UGC-NET PhD Admission Rules

Under the UGC's framework, candidates qualifying in the National Eligibility Test are placed in three categories.

Category 1 candidates are eligible for PhD admission with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) as well as appointment as Assistant Professor.

Category 2 candidates are eligible for PhD admission without JRF and for appointment as Assistant Professor.

Category 3 candidates are eligible for PhD admission only and are not eligible for JRF or appointment as Assistant Professor on the basis of their NET qualification.

For candidates in Categories 2 and 3, the UGC framework provides for 70% weightage to the test score and 30% to the interview for PhD admission. The final admission is based on the combined merit of the test score and interview/viva voce.

JRF-qualified candidates are admitted to PhD programmes through an interview, as provided under the UGC's PhD regulations.