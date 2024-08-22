West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Registration Ends On August 23

Representative image

The registration process for NEET UG 2024 counselling in West Bengal started on August 21. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2024 are eligible to register for state quota seats in the first round of counselling on the official website. The registration for round 1 will be open until tomorrow, August 23. The counselling process consists of four rounds: round 1, round 2, round 3, and a stray vacancy round.

The process includes registration, fee payment, document verification, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and reporting to the designated institute.

Below is the schedule for West Bengal NEET UG 2024 counselling:

Online Registration: August 21 to 23 (until 8 pm)

Fee Payment through Online Mode: August 21 to 23

Candidates' Verification: August 22, 23, and 24 (11 am to 4 pm)

Release of Verified Candidates List and Seat Matrix: August 27

Choice Filling and Locking: August 27 to 29

Seat Allotment Result: September 2

Reporting to Allotted Institute: September 3, 4, and 5 (11 am to 4 pm)

Candidates who complete registration and document verification can fill in and lock their choices from August 27 to August 29, 2024. The seat allotment results for the first round will be announced on September 2, 2024. Shortlisted students are required to report to their assigned institutes between September 3 and September 5, 2024, to finalize the admission process.

After the first round, the second round of counselling will start on September 11. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates and ensure that all necessary steps are completed within the specified deadlines.