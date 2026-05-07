West Bengal Madrasah Board To Declare High Madrasah, Alim And Fazil Results Tomorrow At 2:30 PM; Check Details Here

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will announce the results of the High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil Examinations 2026 on Friday, May 8, at 2.30 pm.

According to an official communication issued by the board, the results will be formally published at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

The board has informed heads of all High, Senior and English Medium Model Madrasahs, both aided and unaided that mark sheets and certificates will be available for collection from their respective distribution centres on the same day after 2.30 pm.

Direct link to check the official notification

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Once released, students will be able to access their results online through the official websites.

Step 1: Visit WBBME official website or WB Results portal

Step 2: Click on the “WBBME High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number and the required login details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future reference

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

Students are advised to carefully check the details printed on the online marksheet. The provisional scorecard will mention:

Name of the student

Class or examination name

Name of the school or madrasah

Subject-wise marks

Roll number

Grades obtained

Name of the board

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026:

The online result will serve as an immediate reference, while original mark sheets and certificates will be distributed through the respective madrasahs later in the day. School heads, including headmasters, headmistresses, superintendents and teachers-in-charge, have been requested to collect the documents from the designated centres after the declaration of results.