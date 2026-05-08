West Bengal Madrasah Board Declares High Madrasah, Alim And Fazil Results 2026; High Madrasah Records 90.86% Pass Percentage, Alim At 93.03%

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has declared the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examination results 2026 today, May 8, at 2:30 PM. The results were officially announced at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their results online through the official websites of the board and the WB Results portal.

The overall pass percentage for the High Madrasah examination stood at 90.86%, while the Alim examination recorded a pass percentage of 93.03%. Meanwhile, the Fazil (Old Syllabus) examination achieved an overall pass percentage of 94.05%, and the Fazil (Semester) examination registered a pass percentage of 93.53%.

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Overall Statistics

High Madrasah - 90.86%

Alim - 93.03%

Fazil (Old Syllabus) - 94.05%

Fazil (Semester) - 93.53%

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Steps to Check Result

Students can follow the steps below to check their results online:

Step 1: Visit WBBME official website or WB Results portal

Step 2: Click on the “WBBME High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and required login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The online provisional marksheet includes the following details:

Student’s name

Examination name

Name of school or madrasah

Subject-wise marks

Roll number

Grades obtained

Name of the board

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the online scorecard. The provisional result can be used for immediate reference until the original documents are issued by the respective institutions.