Education Desk

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the results release date and time for madhyamik class 10 board exams 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on June 3 at 9 am via press conference.

Candidates who appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website –wbresults.nic.in.

Students have been specified to collect their marksheets from the selected camp offices on June 3 from 10 am onwards.