West Bengal: IIM Calcutta concludes internship placements for PGDBA Class of 2023

IIM Calcutta |

Kolkata: With industrial support, the 7th batch of the PGDBA programme (co-offered by IIM Calcutta, ISI Kolkata, and IIT Kharagpur) successfully completed internship placements on September 26–27, 2022.

The 2-day internship placement process with the participating recruiters was divided into 4 clusters based on the type of industry (Consulting, BFSI, Healthcare and Product and Services). The students were also allowed to hold offers as per the Hold-and-Wait policy, making it possible for both the students and the companies to find a better fit.

Read Also IIM Calcutta wins the fourth edition of Xiaomi India's Mi Summit