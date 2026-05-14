West Bengal HS Result 2026 Releasing Today At wbchse.wb.gov.in; Direct Link To Check Marksheet Goes Active At 11 AM

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WBCHSE HS Result 2026: The WBCHSE Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 is all set to release today, Thursday, May 14, 2026, by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. Following the official announcement, students who took the West Bengal Class 12 board exams will be able to view their results online.

The results will be revealed at a news conference at 10:30 AM, according to the board. Online access to individual scorecards and marksheets will begin at 11:00 AM.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Official Websites to Check WB HS Result 2026

Students can check their West Bengal Class 12 results on the following official websites:

WBCHSE Official Website

West Bengal Results Portal

To view the result, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Check WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official WBCHSE result website.

Step 2: Click on the “WB HS Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Download WB HS Result 2026 from DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number and security PIN.

Step 3: New users can sign up using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 4:Go to the “Issued Documents” section.

Step 5: Select “Education” and choose WBCHSE.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and exam year.

Step 7: Submit the details to access your marks sheet.

Step 8: Download and save the document.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks for WB HS Exam 2026

To pass the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Higher Secondary examination, students are required to secure at least 30% marks in each subject. The board has also made it mandatory for candidates to obtain a minimum of 30% marks separately in the theory component as well as in practical or project work, wherever applicable. The final result is prepared after combining marks obtained in theory, practicals, and project assessments.

The provisional online marksheet can be used for immediate admission and application purposes until the board issues the official hard copy documents.