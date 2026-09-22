West Bengal Higher Secondary Semester-III Exam Begins With Over 7.18 Lakh Students Across 2,105 Venues |

Kolkata: Over 7.18 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Semester-III examination, which began on Monday, the West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBCHSE) said.

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A total of 7,18,620 candidates sat for the first language paper, including 3,15,731 male and 4,02,889 female students, according to the council. The exam was held from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

The examinations are being held from September 21 to October 14, with the schedule partially revised following the announcement of by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6 and in view of holidays.

The exams were conducted at 825 centres covering 2,105 venues, including 99 identified as sensitive, the council said.

No untoward incident was reported during the examination on Monday, it said.

For the first time, the Semester-III examination is using OMR sheets for evaluation. The council has tied up with India Post for collection and transportation of completed OMR answer sheets from examination centres to its regional offices.

WBCHSE president Mosiur Rahaman Sardar said two invigilators were deployed in every examination room, maintaining a ratio of one invigilator for every 20 students.

"Mobile phones, calculators and other electronic gadgets were prohibited inside the examination venues. If any candidate is found carrying a mobile phone or electronic gadget, the examination and enrolment of the candidate will be cancelled," Sardar said.

He said metal-detector frisking was conducted at the main gates of examination centres and CCTV surveillance was maintained at the gates and venue supervisors' rooms.

Question papers bore unique serial numbers and sealed packets were opened in front of students before the examination, as part of measures to prevent malpractice and question paper leaks.

The council president also urged students not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation during the examination process.

The ongoing Semester-III examination is part of the semester system introduced by the WBCHSE for Classes 11 and 12.

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