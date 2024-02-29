 West Bengal College Service Commission Announces WB SET Result 2024, Check Now At wbcsconline.in.
West Bengal College Service Commission Announces WB SET Result 2024, Check Now At wbcsconline.in.

Commission has also made available the final answer keys and minimum qualifying percentages on the official website.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The West Bengal College Service Commission has announced the WB SET Result 2024 on February 29, 2024. Candidates can view their results for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test on the official website of WBCSC at wbcsconline.in.

The WB SET 2023 examination took place on January 8, 2023, covering a total of 33 subjects. Candidates who successfully passed the WB SET 2023 examination will be awarded a certificate of eligibility by the commission. This certificate is essential for aspiring assistant professors seeking employment in universities throughout West Bengal.

In addition to the outcomes, the Commission has also made available the final answer keys and minimum qualifying percentages on the official website. To make it easier for people to find them, direct links to check the WB SET Result 2024 and the final answer keys with cut-offs are provided on the website.

Here's how candidates can check the WB SET Result 2024:

Visit the official website of WBCSC at wbcsconline.in.

Navigate to the WB SET Result 2024 link available on the homepage.

Click on the link to proceed.

On the subsequent page, click on the applicant's login to access the results, final answer keys, and cut-off details.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the result and download the page.

Retain a hard copy of the result for future reference.

