West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Syllabus Changes, Backs Return Of Pass-Fail System

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | File

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced certain changes in the school’s syllabus for the children from the next academic year.

Talking to the media, Adhikari suggested elocution, quiz and debate programmes in all educational institutions every year and mentioned such things should be introduced so that the students don't get influenced by the ‘vices of the cockroaches’.

“Vices like cockroaches, bedbugs, tukde tukde gangs and dimagi naxals are spreading like coronavirus. Proper spray should be given to them so that they don’t spread further,” added Adhikari.

Adhikari also slammed the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress (TMC) government’s for allegedly ‘erasing the people’s heritage, traditions and culture’

“Mamata Banerjee had stopped National Cadet Corps (NCC) at educational institutions. NCC should be revived immediately at all educational institutions as it will help the students to get selected as Agniveers in the armed forces and syllabus on nationalism should be introduced. National Education Policy will be introduced in Bengal,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Opposing usage of mobile phones till class 12, Adhikari asserted that the ‘Pass, fail’ system should be brought back for all the classes immediately.