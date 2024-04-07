West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik 2024 Result Expected To Be Announced By April End

IStock images

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to announce the Madhyamik or Class 10 results this month.

As per media reports, the class 10 results are scheduled to be issued around the end of April.

Once the results are issued, students can use their admit card number and date of birth as login credentials to check their scores and obtain the marksheet at the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

The West Bengal class 10 examinations were held between February 2 and February 12. This year, roughly 8.76 lakh kids took the West Bengal Madhyamik exam.

Read Also 32 Candidates Barred For Allegedly Sharing Madhyamik Exam Papers On Social Media

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Board’s official website: wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link labelled “West Bengal Madhyamik (class 10) Result 2024”.

Step 3: Enter the required information, including your roll number and date of birth, into the designated spaces.

Step 4: Click the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 for future reference.

Students can also check their West Bengal class 10 scores via the SMS service.

Students must enter their roll number and submit it to 5676750 in order to receive their results.

For example, if an individual’s roll number is 12345, they must send an SMS to 5676750 with the message WB 12345. Following the announcement of the results, they will receive a response with details about their scores.

To pass the West Bengal class 10 board exam, which carries 800 total marks, students must get at leas