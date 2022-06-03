West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams: 86.60% of 10.98 lakh candidates declared successful |

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examinations (WBBSE) on Friday announced the results of the class 10 board examinations, where almost 87 per cent candidates were declared successful.

Addressing a press conference, WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that Arnab Garai of Bankura’s Ramharipur’s Ramkrishna Mission and Rounak Mondal of Ghatal Vidyasagar High School in West Midnapore jointly stood first with 293 marks.

Ganguly also added that Kaushiki Sarkar of Adarshabani Academy High School in Malda’s Gazole secured the second spot with 692 marks.

From Kolkata, Suthoshri Tripathi from Patha Bhawan secured the fourth position, said Ganguly and added that a total 104 candidates were in the top 10.

Congratulating the students, Ganguly mentioned that the Madhyamik examination next year will be from February 23 to March 4.

Congratulating the students who had appeared for the class 10 board examination, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future.”

Mamata also expressed her desire to meet the students soon and said students of districts are coming and are securing good marks.

“Results of other board examinations will also come up soon and I congratulate each and everyone of them,” Mamata added.

Meanwhile, Swami Dibyanishtananda, Head teacher of Ramharipur Ramkrishna Mission said that their school apart from studies also stress on extra-curricular activities so that the students have ‘all round development’.

Teachers of all the successful students were seen enjoying their students' results and parents equally enjoyed the moment.

Father of Suthoshri Tripathi who secured the fourth place said that till his son’s board examination he didn’t allow anyone in the house to watch television so that Suthoshri doesn’t get ‘distracted’.

“In spare time my son was allowed to listen to songs and news for his general knowledge but otherwise television was not allowed in the house. He does painting and such recreations were allowed,” said Suthoshri’s father.

Several students including Jalpaiguri’s Souhardya Sinha who secured fifth position and Debdutta Kundu of Cooch Behar were heard saying that they are happy that this year the board examination was held offline and they felt online examination cannot evaluate a student.