West Bengal Board instructs affiliated schools to hold physical classes for students of 9th to 12th

Kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has instructed affiliated schools to hold physical classes for students of classes 10 and 12 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and for classes 9 and 11, the classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday for ensuring social distancing.

According to the circular floated by the board, classes 10 and 12 will be held from 10:50 am to 04:30 pm, from Monday to Friday except the hill subdivision, and for Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the classes will be held from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Notably, the schools will remain closed on the weekends. According to the circular, feedback sessions, awareness address and orientation sessions for the guardians will be organized on Saturdays.

Incidentally, all the schools maintaining the pandemic protocol are checking the body temperature of the students and sanitizing the pupils hands and bags before entering the school.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education President Chiranjib Bhattacharya and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that the school management should implement the new circular issued by the board.

It can be recalled that after 20 months, the West Bengal schools had opened its doors on November 16 and West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that efforts are being made by the Trinamool Congress government to reopen schools from classes 1-8 also.

However, so far classes for students of junior and middle schools continue to be online.

Amit Sen, a guardian of a student of Shyambazar AV school, said that the new circular is a relief for both the students and guardians during the ongoing pandemic.

“The students are not vaccinated and alternative classes will give them leisure to stay indoors. The school management should also take care of the sanitization to ensure safety,” said Amit.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:00 PM IST