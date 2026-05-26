'We’re Working 24/7': Delhi HC During Hearing On DU Exams Scheduled On Eid-ul-Adha

Delhi High Court | File Photo

A law student from University of Delhi has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the university’s decision to conduct examinations on May 28, the day officially declared as a holiday for Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).

The petition argues that holding examinations on a public holiday associated with a major religious festival infringes upon the fundamental rights of Muslim students.

#BREAKING Delhi University law student moves Delhi High Court challenging the university’s decision to conduct exam on May 28, the official holiday date for Eid Ul Zuha (Bakrid)



The petition contends that holding exam on public holiday infringes the fundamental rights of Muslim… pic.twitter.com/wXQdqeJvvl — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 26, 2026

The matter was mentioned before the Chief Justice during the hearing, where the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the university itself had already notified May 28 as a holiday across all departments, colleges and institutions.

During the brief exchange in court, the Chief Justice asked, “How does it matter?”

The counsel responded by stressing the significance of the festival and said students should not be forced to choose between their religious duties and academics.

“It’s a festival of Eid, it’s a holiday,” the counsel said. The Chief Justice then remarked, “We are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

The counsel replied, “We used to get holidays in our time, milord… I am only asking for the exam to be suspended.” The Chief Justice concluded the exchange by saying, “Okay.”

University declared holiday but exams to continue

The controversy stems from an Office Memorandum issued by the university on May 25, 2026, following directions from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

In its notification, the university stated that Eid-ul-Zuha holiday would be observed on Thursday, May 28, instead of May 27. The order clarified that all faculties, departments, colleges, institutes and offices under the university would remain closed on that day.

However, the same notice also mentioned that examinations would continue “as per the pre-determined schedule.”

The plea before the high court is expected to seek directions regarding rescheduling of the examinations falling on May 28. Further hearing in the matter is awaited.