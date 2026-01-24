WEF Announces India Skills Accelerator To Drive Inclusive Skilling & Employment | File Image

New Delhi: The launch of a new skills accelerator in India strengthens a global network of 45 national accelerators that have collectively supported 14.8 million people, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has said.

Announcing major global commitments to invest in skills development for workers, the WEF said these accelerators bring together government, business and civil society to translate global insights into country-specific action on employment, skills development and inclusive economic growth.

“The India Accelerator will focus on addressing barriers to equitable skilling,” the Forum said as its 56th annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, concluded on a positive note.

“Across the network, national efforts focus on developing skills for the new economy in areas such as human-centric capabilities, AI and digital technologies, sustainability, trade and vocational pathways and business fundamentals,” the WEF mentioned.

It said that the Reskilling Revolution initiative is on track to reach more than 850 million people worldwide, nearing its target of equipping 1 billion people with better access to skills, education and economic opportunities.

Among the Reskilling Revolution commitments, more than 25 technology companies have pledged to support 120 million workers with AI access, skills training and job pathways.

In parallel, India launched a new national skills Accelerator, aiming to rapidly scale industry-aligned training and improve employability for millions of workers.

As artificial intelligence, geo-economic shifts and the energy transition rapidly reshape global labour markets, preparing workers for the economy of tomorrow is an urgent global priority.

The new commitments span corporate pledges, university-employer partnerships and national skills accelerators focused on redesigning how people enter the workforce, transition between jobs and remain employable in an economy increasingly shaped by AI, the Forum stated.

"The global economy is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades. But the future of work is not fixed. How it unfolds for workers depends on opportunities for learning, support for job transitions and backing for entrepreneurship,” said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum.

“Today’s announcements represent decisive action – mobilising education providers, employers and governments to ensure the future of work delivers opportunity for all,” Zahidi added.

