‘We Want Parental Trust In BMC Schools To Keep Growing’: Education Officer Sujata Khare At FPJ’s 3rd BMC Schools Toppers’ Awards

Education Officer Sujata Khare |

As Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools continue to register strong academic performances and attract increasing numbers of students, the civic body's focus is no longer limited to examination results. It is now equally invested in preparing children for a rapidly changing world through technology, skill development and diverse learning opportunities.

Speaking at The Free Press Journal's (FPJ) third edition of the BMC Schools Toppers' Awards, where 28 Class 10 toppers were felicitated, Sujata Khare, Education Officer, BMC, said the growing confidence that parents are placing in municipal schools is one of the biggest indicators of the transformation taking place in the education system.

'This recognition means a lot to our students'

Congratulating the toppers, Khare praised The Free Press Journal and Navshakti for creating a platform that celebrates the achievements of students from municipal schools.

"This is a wonderful initiative by The Free Press Journal and Navshakti. Our children do not often get such a large platform where they are recognised for their achievements and get an opportunity to express themselves. Today's event has given them both recognition and confidence," she said.

She added that the felicitation was not only a celebration of academic success but also an opportunity for society to acknowledge the hard work of students studying in BMC schools.

Expansion beyond the SSC board

Speaking about the future of municipal education, Khare said BMC has steadily expanded beyond the traditional SSC curriculum by introducing schools affiliated with other education boards.

She noted that the first and second batches of students from BMC's newer board schools have already completed their Class 10 examinations, marking an important milestone in the civic body's education journey.

"We have expanded our CBSE schools, and the number of students is growing every year. In many places, we are receiving requests to increase the number of divisions because admissions are rising. It is encouraging to see parents choosing our schools for quality education."

According to Khare, the move reflects BMC's commitment to offering parents greater educational choices while maintaining high academic standards across every board.

Free education, quality learning

Khare said one of the biggest strengths of BMC schools is that quality education is provided without placing a financial burden on families.

She pointed out that students receive uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, school bags, water bottles, tiffin boxes, sports uniforms and shoes free of cost.

"We introduced CBSE schools after understanding the aspirations of parents and students. The response has been very encouraging. Whether it is SSC or CBSE, our teachers work with the same commitment to ensure that every child receives quality education."

She stressed that while parents may choose different education boards, BMC's priority remains consistent, delivering meaningful learning experiences regardless of the curriculum.

AI becoming part of everyday learning

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly relevant across industries, BMC schools are also introducing students to emerging technologies.

Khare said AI has already been incorporated into the skill education curriculum in municipal schools.

She highlighted the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Lab at BMC's Poonam Nagar CBSE School, developed with support from HP, where students receive practical exposure and training in AI applications.

"We are not just introducing the subject. Children are being trained to understand and use AI so that they are prepared for the future."

According to her, students have shown considerable enthusiasm for learning about artificial intelligence.

"Children today are already familiar with technology. They use mobile phones, attend computer classes and have access to computer laboratories in schools. AI is becoming another important area of learning, and I believe it will open many opportunities for them in the future."

Skill education beyond textbooks

Khare believes that education today must extend beyond academic knowledge.

She said BMC schools are placing greater emphasis on skill-based learning to ensure students are equipped for employment as well as entrepreneurship.

"Finding a job has become more challenging today, whether in the private sector or government services. That is why we want children to acquire practical skills."

She explained that students are encouraged to explore vocational areas such as craft, fashion designing, tailoring and automobile-related skills.

"If children develop these skills, they can become self-reliant and create opportunities for themselves in the future."

Concluding her interaction, Khare thanked parents for placing their trust in municipal schools and expressed confidence that this relationship would continue to strengthen.

"I only want the trust that parents have shown in BMC schools by admitting their children here to remain strong. I hope more families choose our schools for their children, including younger siblings. We will continue working with complete commitment to provide quality education."