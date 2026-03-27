'We Deserve Respect': Viral Journo Student Sara Ismail Shares Ordeal Behind Convocation Remark At HJU

Rajasthan: A video from Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication in Jaipur recently went viral on social media, showing a girl student taking a sharp dig at the university while receiving her degree from Prem Chand Bairwa, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

In the clip, as she walks up to the stage, the student remarks, “Beizzati karke izzat dene par university ka bahut-bahut shukriya” (thank you so much, HJU, for giving respect after insulting us), triggering widespread reactions online.

The student, identified as Sara Ismail, later shared the entire ordeal on her social media account. Recounting the incident, she highlighted the disappointment and anger felt by those who attended the event. According to her, 271 students from previous academic years were invited to the ceremony with the promise of receiving their degrees.

She said, “Two hundred and seventy-one students from last year and the year before were invited and told they would be given their degrees. They were asked to come in a specific dress code. Students from all over Rajasthan came with their parents. They believed they would receive their degrees, be honoured, and make their parents proud.”

Ceremony Without Degrees

The event initially proceeded as planned, with formal speeches delivered by dignitaries and medals awarded to gold medalists. However, the situation took a controversial turn when the ceremony concluded without distributing degrees to most of the students.

“The whole ceremony took place, speeches were given, and medals were awarded to the gold medalists. After that, the program was concluded without giving out the degrees,” Sara said.

The unexpected conclusion left students confused, angry, and deeply disappointed. Parents, many of whom had traveled long distances, felt humiliated.

“The students were very angry and disappointed. The parents felt insulted that they had travelled from so far just to see their child receive a degree, but neither the dignitaries nor the administration wanted to stay for even fifteen minutes more,” she stated in the video.

Students Confront Authorities

As frustration grew, several students reportedly chased after dignitaries in an attempt to demand answers. “The Governor had already left by then. The Deputy CM and Vice-Chancellor were brought back so they could give us our degrees,” Sara added. The degrees were eventually handed out, but the manner in which they were done further aggravated the students.

“We Deserved Respect” Sara emphasised that the issue was not just about receiving the degree, but about the dignity associated with the moment. “If we have worked hard for three years for that degree, given exams, submitted projects, and paid fees, then we deserve to receive that degree with respect,” she said.

Reaction Not Personal

She clarified that her reaction was not personal but reflected the collective sentiment of the students present. “My anger was not just for me—my anger was that all of us had been insulted. All the parents in front of me had been insulted, and by handing us the degrees like that, you are just putting on a show of giving respect,” she stated, criticising the administration for reducing the degree distribution to a mere formality.