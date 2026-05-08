WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026 To Be OUT Today At 2:30 PM

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WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education is all set to reveal the results of the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil Examinations 2026 today, May 8, at 2.30 p.m. The results will be formally released at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata, according to a statement released by the board.

The heads of all High, Senior, and English Medium Model Madrasahs, aided and unaided have been notified by the board that mark sheets and certificates will be available for pickup from their respective distribution centers on the same day after 2:30 pm.

Direct link to check the official notification

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Once released, students will be able to access their results online through the official websites.

Step 1: Visit WBBME official website or WB Results portal

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "WBBME High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information along with the roll number.

Step 4: Select "Submit."

Step 5: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and save a copy for later use.

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 marksheet. The scorecard will include key information such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, name of the school or madrasah, name of the board, subject-wise marks, and grades obtained. Candidates must ensure all details are correct for future reference and academic use.

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026:

The original mark sheets and certificates will be given out by the corresponding madrasahs later in the day, however the online result will be used as an instant reference. Following the results announcement, school administrators, including headmasters, headmistresses, superintendents, and teachers-in-charge, have been asked to pick up the documents from the specified locations.