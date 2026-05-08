WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Result 2026 Declared At results.wbbme.org; Direct Link Here

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education announced the results of the High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil Examinations 2026 today. By going to the official website, students can view their results.

The board has informed the heads of all High, Senior, and English Medium Model Madrasahs, aided and unaided that mark sheets and certificates will be available for collecting at their individual distribution centers on the same day after 2:30 pm.

Direct link to check the High Madrasah Result

Direct link to check the Alim result

Direct link to check Fazil result

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website,

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "WBBME High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information along with the roll number.

Step 4: Select "Submit."

Step 5: The outcome will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and save a copy for later use.

WBMB High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil Results 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 marksheet. The scorecard will include key information such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, name of the school or madrasah, name of the board, subject-wise marks, and grades obtained. Candidates must ensure all details are correct for future reference and academic use.