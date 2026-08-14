WBJEEB ANM GNM Counselling 2026 Registration Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in; Apply Until August 17

New Delhi: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the schedule for the centralised online counselling process for admission to ANM(R) and GNM courses for the 2026-27 academic session. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds.

WBJEE ANM & GNM Counselling 2026 candidate registration, fee payment, and choice filling have begun on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/ and will continue until August 17, 2026.

Direct Link For Counselling

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Direct Link To Check Schedule

Candidates who appeared for the ANM(R) & GNM-2026 entrance examination and secured a valid General Merit Rank (GMR) can participate in the counselling process. The examination was conducted on June 7, 2026, and the results have already been declared.

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026 Counselling: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026 Counselling below:

Candidate registration, fee payment and choice filling: August 14 to 17, 2026

Choice modification and locking: August 14 to 17, 2026

1st round seat allotment result: August 19, 2026

Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification and admission: August 19 to 21, 2026

2nd round registration and choice filling: August 22 to 24, 2026

2nd round seat allotment result: August 26, 2026

Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification and admission: August 26 to 29, 2026

Withdrawal by candidates: August 26 to 29, 2026

3rd round registration and choice filling: August 31 to September 1, 2026

3rd round seat allotment result: September 3, 2026

Seat acceptance fee payment, document verification and admission: September 3 to 6, 2026

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026 Counselling: How Will Seat Allotment Be Done?

Seats will be allotted based on the candidate’s General Merit Rank, eligibility, reservation category, availability of seats, and the order of choices submitted and locked during the counselling process.

Candidates are advised to select as many eligible institutes and courses as possible. WBJEEB has advised candidates to select at least 20 choices to increase their chances of securing an allotment.

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WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026 Counselling: What Happens After Seat Allotment?

Candidates who receive their first-choice seat must complete document verification and admission within the prescribed deadline. Failure to do so will result in their removal from the counselling process.

Candidates who receive a seat in their second or subsequent choice can pay the seat acceptance fee and complete document verification. They may select “Yes” for upgradation if they wish to be considered for a better choice in the next round. Candidates selecting “No” for upgradation must complete admission for the allotted seat.

Candidates who do not receive a seat in a particular round can participate in subsequent rounds, subject to the counselling rules.

WBJEE ANM & GNM 2026 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification

Candidates must report physically to the allotted institute for document verification. Required documents include the allotment letter, rank card, Class 10 admit card, Class 12 marksheet, domicile certificate, category certificate (where applicable), and medical fitness certificate.

Candidates should regularly check the official WBJEEB counselling portal for updates, notifications, and any changes to the schedule.