WBJEE Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At wbjeeb.nic.in; Rank Cards Available From 4 PM

WBJEE Result 2026: As per the official notification released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), the WBJEE 2026 results will be declared today, June 18, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results and download their rank cards through the official websites such as wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in, and wbjeeb.wb.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the board will announce the WBJEE 2026 results at a press conference at 1:30 PM. During the briefing, officials are expected to reveal key information such as the state merit list, top scorers, pass percentage, and other exam statistics.

Following the press conference, individual rank cards will be available online beginning at 4:00 p.m. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to log in and view their results.

Direct Link To Check Notice

WBJEE Result 2026: Official Websites

Candidates can check and download their WBJEE 2026 rank cards through the following websites:

wbjeeb.nic.in

wbjeeb.in

wbjeeb.wb.gov.in

WBJEE Result 2026: How To Download WBJEE Result 2026?

To download their WBJEE 2026 rank cards, candidates can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "WBJEE 2026 Rank Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click the login or sign-in button.

Step 5: Your WBJEE 2026 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the results for future reference.

WBJEE Result 2026: Details Mentioned On WBJEE 2026 Rank Card

The WBJEE 2026 rank card is expected to contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Application number

Date of birth

Category

Total score obtained

General Merit Rank (GMR)

Qualifying status

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and download their rank cards as soon as they are released to avoid delays due to heavy traffic on the official websites.