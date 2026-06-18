WBJEE Result 2026: Rank Cards Released On wbjeeb.nic.in; Counselling Process To Begin Soon

WBJEE Result 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has now released the rank cards for the WBJEE Result 2026 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Candidates can download their rank cards by adding their login credentials such as username and password.

The ranks attained by candidates will be included in the downloaded rank cards, which will be crucial for seat distribution and counselling. Students can use the official WBJEEB portals to view their rank cards and results.

Direct Link To Access Rank Card

WBJEE Result 2026 Out: How To Access Rank Card

Candidates can now check out the steps below to access the rank card:

Step 1: Visit wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEE website.

Step 2: Click on the "WBJEE 2026 Result" or "Rank Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your application number.

Step 4: Type in your password, or any other necessary login information.

Step 5: Select "Login/Submit."

Step 6: The computer screen would display your WBJEE 2026 rank card.

Step 7: Save the PDF after downloading it.

Step 8: You should download and save the PDF file for further use.

Step 9: During the counselling and admissions procedure, it is recommended to print the same.

WBJEE Result 2026 Out: Details Mentioned

The details mentioned on the WBJEE Result 2026 are as follows:

candidate's name

application number

roll number

subject-wise scores

overall score

General Merit List (GMR)

category rank (if applicable