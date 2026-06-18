WBJEE Result 2026 Declared At wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee; Rank Cards Available For Download From 4 PM

WBJEE results 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, June 18, 2026.

Candidates can download their rank cards from the Board's official websites starting at 4 PM. The ranks attained by candidates will be included in the downloaded rank cards, which will be crucial for seat distribution and counselling. Students can use the official WBJEEB portals to view their rank cards and results.

WBJEE results 2026: Steps to check the result

Applicants can download the WBJEE admit card 2026 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEE website.

Step 2: Click on the "WBJEE 2026 Result" or "Rank Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your application number.

Step 4: Type in your password, or any other necessary login information.

Step 5: Select "Login/Submit."

Step 6: The computer screen would display your WBJEE 2026 rank card.

Step 7: Save the PDF after downloading it.

Step 8: You should download and save the PDF file for further use.

Step 9: During the counselling and admissions procedure, it is recommended to print the same.

WBJEE results 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

The candidate's name, application number, roll number, subject-wise scores, overall score, General Merit List (GMR), and category rank (if applicable) are usually included on the rank card.

The exam is the first step toward admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy at all of the state's schools and universities.