WBJEE JELET 2026 Applications Open Today At wbjeeb.nic.in; Apply Till April 6

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board will open the application procedure for WBJEE JELET 2026 today, March 19, 2026. Those who would like to take these admission exams can apply by going to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.

For admission to the second year (third semester) of four-year undergraduate degree programs in engineering, technology, and pharmacy (apart from architecture) at different universities and government colleges, WBJEE JELET 2026 is administered. The WBJEE JELET 2026 application date is April 6, 2026.

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: March 19, 2026

Registration End Date: April 6, 2026

Exam Date: June 13, 2025

WBJEE JELET 2026: Exam Details

Mode of Exam: Pen-and-Paper-Based Test

Exam Duration: 2 Hours

Number of Categories: 2

Total Questions: 100

Medium of Exam: English

Colleges Accepting Score: 108

Number of Test Cities: 31

WBJEE JELET 2026: Application Fees

General Male Candidates: INR 500

General Female + SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Male Candidates: INR 400

SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD Female + General Third Gender Candidates: INR 300

SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD Third Gender Candidates: INR 200

WBJEE JELET 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.

Step 2: Select the link for the application form.

Step 3: In order to register, candidates must provide their basic information.

Step 4: Following registration, candidates must complete the application form by providing the necessary contact, academic, and personal information. It is also necessary to choose the preferred testing locations.

Step 5: In accordance with the official guidelines, candidates must then upload their scanned passport-size photo and signature.

Step 6: Lastly, candidates must pay the WBJEE JELET 2026 application fee online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Step 7: Candidates are advised to download, save and take a print out of the form for future reference.

Direct link to apply

For more information, interested and eligibile candidates are advised to check the official WBJEE JELET website.