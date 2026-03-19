WBJEE JELET 2026 Application Form LIVE At wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet; Apply For Engineering, Tech, Pharmacy Admissions

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board has opened the application form for the WBJEE JELET 2026 on March 19, 2026.

WBJEE JELET 2026 is given for admission to the second year (third semester) of four-year undergraduate degree programs in engineering, technology, and pharmacy (apart from architecture) at various universities and government colleges. Those who wish to take these admission exams can apply by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.

The deadline for WBJEE JELET 2026 applications is April 6, 2026.

Direct link to apply

WBJEE JELET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: March 19, 2026

Registration End Date: April 6, 2026

Exam Date: June 13, 2025

Schedule of WBJEE JELET 2026 |

WBJEE JELET 2026: Exam Details

Mode of Exam: Pen-and-Paper-Based Test

Exam Duration: 2 Hours

Number of Categories: 2

Total Questions: 100

Medium of Exam: English

Colleges Accepting Score: 108

Number of Test Cities: 31

Direct link to check the exam bulletins

WBJEE JELET 2026: Application Fees

General Male Candidates: INR 500

General Female + SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Male Candidates: INR 400

SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD Female + General Third Gender Candidates: INR 300

SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD Third Gender Candidates: INR 200

WBJEE JELET 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet.

Step 2: Choose the application form link.

Step 3: Candidates must enter their basic information in order to register.

Step 4: After registering, candidates need to fill out the application form with the required personal, academic, and contact details. Selecting the right testing sites is also essential.

Step 5: Candidates must next upload their scanned passport-size photo and signature in compliance with the official criteria.

Step 6: Finally, applicants must use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to pay the WBJEE JELET 2026 application fee online.

Step 7: It is recommended that candidates download, save, and print the form for their records.

Direct link to apply

Direct to check the exam zone centers

For more information, interested and eligibile candidates are advised to check the official WBJEE JELET website.