WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: Registration Begins Today For 33,857 Engineering Seats At wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Full Schedule Here | Official website

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: The WBJEE decentralised counselling 2026 round 1 registration will start today, September 7, according to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). For WBJEE decentralised counselling in 2026, WBJEEB has offered 33,857 engineering, architecture, and 2,634 pharmacy seats.

By September 8, candidates may apply for WBJEE decentralised counselling 2026 round 1 via the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/. On September 10, the merit and allocation list will be released by the board.

Direct link to apply

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: Important dates

Phase 1

September 6, 2026, 7:00 PM: Publication of vacant seat information.

September 7, 10:00 AM – September 8, 11:59 PM: Candidate registration, fee payment, profile creation and choice selection.

Round 1

September 10, 10:00 AM: Publication of Merit and Allocation List.

September 10, 10:00 AM – September 11, 11:59 PM: Provisional admission, seat acceptance fee payment and provisional admission receipt.

September 10, 10:30 AM – September 12, 6:00 PM: Physical document verification and admission/withdrawal confirmation at the institute.

Round 2

September 13, 5:00 PM: Publication of New Allocation List.

September 13, 5:00 PM – September 14, 11:59 PM: Provisional admission and seat acceptance fee payment.

September 14, 10:00 AM – September 15, 4:00 PM: Physical document verification and admission/withdrawal confirmation.

September 15, by 4:00 PM: Deadline for candidates to confirm admission cancellation on the portal after withdrawal.

Phase 2

September 16, 5:00 PM: Publication of vacant seat information.

September 16, 5:00 PM – September 18, 11:59 PM: Candidate registration, fee payment, profile creation and choice selection.

Round 1

September 20, 10:00 AM: Publication of Merit and Allocation List.

September 20, 10:00 AM – September 21, 11:59 PM: Provisional admission and seat acceptance fee payment.

September 20, 2:00 PM – September 22, 5:00 PM: Physical document verification and admission/withdrawal confirmation at the institute.

Round 2

September 23, 4:00 PM: Publication of New Allocation List.

September 23, 4:00 PM – September 24, 11:59 PM: Provisional admission and seat acceptance fee payment.

September 24, 10:00 AM – September 25, 6:00 PM: Physical document verification and admission confirmation at the institute.

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: Eligibility And Choice Filling

Seat Allotment: Students who have already participated in WBJEE Counselling 2026 and were allotted a seat can apply for the decentralised online counselling process.

Restriction: Candidates cannot use decentralised counselling to pursue the same stream or academic combination if they have already been admitted to a particular college.

Eligible Candidates: Students with any of the following can register: - Valid WBJEE merit rank - Valid JEE Main rank - Merit based on a qualifying Class 12 (10+2) examination

Choice Filling: Candidates can submit both new and existing choices during the decentralised counselling process.

Choice Modification: Choices can only be added, withdrawn or modified during the designated “Active Window” of the relevant counselling phase.

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: Five Candidate Categories

WBJEEB will automatically classify candidates through the counselling portal into five categories:

Category I: WBJEE rank holders domiciled in West Bengal who are eligible for reserved-category seats in government and private Engineering/Pharmacy colleges and institutions.

Category II: West Bengal-domiciled WBJEE rank holders eligible for government Engineering and Pharmacy colleges and universities according to government policy.

Category III: WBJEE rank holders who are not domiciled in West Bengal, eligible for state universities, university departments and private/self-financing Engineering and Pharmacy institutions, subject to applicable rules.

Category IV: JEE Main 2026 rank holders eligible for institutions offering JEE Main seats.

Category V: Candidates eligible on the basis of their Class 12 marks, as per AICTE guidelines, for private/self-financing Engineering, Technology and Pharmacy institutions and other permitted institutions.

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: Registration Fee Set At Rs 250

Eligible candidates must register through the official decentralised counselling portal. The one-time registration fee is Rs 250, which is non-refundable.

Fresh registration will be allowed in every Phase for eligible candidates who have not registered previously. Candidates who have already registered do not need to register again.

WBJEEB has also clarified that a candidate can have only one valid decentralised counselling profile linked to their authoritative examination identity. Duplicate registrations will not create any additional entitlement.

Registration or participation in the process will not cancel an existing valid admission.

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: How Choice Filling And Merit Lists Will Work

During the Active Window of each Phase, candidates can select multiple eligible college/institute-stream/discipline combinations.

A combination will be available only if the candidate meets the eligibility requirements, the applicable vacancy is non-zero and the candidate is not already admitted to that combination.

The choices will not have any preference or order. Once the Active Window closes, the final saved choices will be frozen for that Phase.

If a candidate does not manually lock the choices, the last successfully saved choices will be automatically locked.

Candidates who submit no valid choice in a Phase will not appear in the Merit List for that Phase.

WBJEE Decentralised Counselling 2026: WBJEE Rank Gets First Preference

For each college/institute-stream/discipline combination, WBJEEB will follow this merit hierarchy:

WBJEE 2026 Rank JEE Main 2026 Rank HMR/HMR Category Rank for eligible Class 12-based candidates

The hierarchy will be applied separately for every selected college, institute, stream or discipline.

A candidate holding both WBJEE and JEE Main ranks may be considered through the WBJEE rank for one combination and through the JEE Main rank for another, provided the relevant eligibility and seat conditions are satisfied