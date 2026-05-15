WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Released At wbjeeb.nic.in; Exam On May 24 

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE 2026 admit card on the official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in .To access the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password or date of birth

The WBJEE 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026. The WBJEE admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center without a valid printed copy of the hall ticket.

Direct Link To Download

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download WBJEE Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their WBJEE 2026 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in .

Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card for WBJEE 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the Sign In button.

Step 5: Your WBJEE admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF.

Step 7: Take at least two printouts for future reference.

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on WBJEE Hall Ticket 2026

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Photograph and signature

Exam date and timing

Reporting time

Examination centre name and full address

Important exam day instructions

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: What to Do If There Is an Error in the Admit Card?

If candidates find any discrepancy in the admit card, such as incorrect personal details, photograph, or exam center information, they should immediately contact the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board for rectification before the examination date.

WBJEE Admit Card 2026: Important Details

The WBJEE 2026 examination will be conducted on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. Candidates are advised to carry the following items to the exam centre:

Printed copy of the admit card

Valid photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph (if required)

Students should reach the examination center well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.