WBJEE 2026 Registration Begins Today At wbjeeb.nic.in; Apply By April 5 | Website: https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/

WBJEE 2026 Registration: The registration procedure for WBJEE 2026 will begin today, March 10, according to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). You may access the official WBJEE 2026 application form at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. Candidates must finish the registration process and turn in the completed application form in order to be registered for the WBJEE 2026 exam. The deadline for WBJEE registration in 2026 is April 5.

WBJEE 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Application Form Release: March 10 to April 5, 2026

Application Correction Window: April 7 to April 9, 2026

Admit Card Release: May 15, 2026

WBJEE 2026 Exam Date: May 24, 2026

WBJEE 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Nationality

The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

Candidates are required to have a West Bengal domicile certificate.

Age Limit

Minimum age: 17 years.

Upper age limit: No upper age limit for most courses.

Marine Engineering: Maximum age limit is 25 years.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent).

Required subjects include Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry/Biotechnology/Computer Science/Computer Application/Technical Vocational subject.

Minimum Marks Requirement

Candidates must secure at least 45% marks in the three required subjects.

Reserved category candidates: Minimum 40% marks required.

Candidates must score at least 30% marks in English in Class 12.

WBJEE 2026 Registration: Application Fee

General Male Candidates: ₹500

General Female Candidates and Male Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW: ₹400

Female Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW and Third Gender (General Category): ₹300

Third Gender Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW: ₹200

WBJEE 2026 Registration: Required documents

Domicile certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Proof of annual family income

TFW scholarship certificate (if applicable)

JEE Main 2026 application number (for candidates who appeared for the exam)

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Passing certificate

Net banking, debit card, or credit card details for application fee payment

Scanned copy of passport-size photograph and signature

WBJEE 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Step 2: Click on the “WBJEE 2026 Registration” link.

Step 3: Register by entering the required basic details.

Step 4: After registration, note down the WBJEE 2026 application number.

Step 5: Log in using the credentials and fill out the online application form.

Step 6: Select the preferred exam cities.

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature.

Step 8: Pay the application fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Step 9: Then save and submit the form

Step 10: Download the form for future reference.

For more information interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official website.