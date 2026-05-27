WBJEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At wbjeeb.nic.in; Raise Objections Until May 29

WBJEE Answer Key 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 on its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can download the model answer key and evaluate their probable scores.

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can raise objections online through the official portal. The challenge facility will remain available until 11.59 pm on May 29, 2026.

To submit an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question challenged. The payment can be made online using net banking, a debit card, a credit card or UPI. The board has clarified that objections submitted without successful fee payment or valid supporting documents will not be considered.

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WBJEE Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2026 Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, including application number, password, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The WBJEE 2026 provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

WBJEE Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections Against WBJEE 2026 Answer Key

Candidates wishing to challenge any response in the answer key should follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Select the question ID(s) that need to be challenged.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents or evidence supporting the claim.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed objection fee.

Step 6: Submit the challenge form online.

The board stated that if a challenge is found valid after review, the answer will be revised in the final answer key.

WBJEE Answer Key 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates may challenge any number of questions. However, the objection submission process can be completed only once. Challenges without supporting proof will not be entertained. Objections with unsuccessful payment transactions will be rejected.

All challenges will be reviewed by subject experts appointed by WBJEEB. The decision of the board regarding reviewed answers will be final and binding. No further communication or appeals regarding challenged questions will be accepted.

Following the review process, WBJEEB will publish the final answer key. The WBJEE 2026 results and rank list will be prepared based on the revised final answer key.