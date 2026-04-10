WBJEE 2026 Correction Window Live At wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee: Check The Editable Fields Here

WBJEE Application Form Correction 2026: the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has opened the form correction window today on the official website at wbjeeb.in. Candidates can make online corrections by visiting the candidate portal on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The form correction window will remain open until April 12, 2026.

The candidate can use the edit feature to correct any inaccurate information they may have entered on their WBJEE 2026 application. Candidates can change all of the information on the application form except their name, father's name, mother's name, domicile, and date of birth.

There’s no charge for making any corrections in the application form, except for changing the category where candidates have availed fee concessions and are updating to a non-reserved category.

Direct Link To Make Changes

WBJEE 2026 Form Correction Begins: Important Dates

Application Correction Window: April 10 to April 12, 2026

Admit Card Release: May 15, 2026

Admit Card Release: May 15, 2026

WBJEE 2026 Form Correction Begins: How To Make Changes

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

Step 2: Select the link for " Online Application Form Correction for WBJEE 2026 ”.

Step 3: Add login credentials such as username and password.

Step 4: After logging in, open the form and check for the mistakes

Step 5: Make the changes required.

Step 6: Once the corrections are done, click on submit

Step 7: Download and Save the form

WBJEE 2026 Form Correction Begins: Check Editable and Non-Editable Details

Candidates can check out the editable and non-editable details in the WBJEE 2026 form correction:

Editable Details in WBJEE 2026 Application Form:

Personal details (except restricted fields)

Academic information

Contact details (mobile number, email ID, address)

Choice of examination centres

Uploaded documents (photograph, signature, etc.)

Non-Editable Details:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Domicile

Date of birth