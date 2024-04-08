 WBHSE Removes Punjabi, Gujarati, & French; Introduces 3 New Vocational Subjects For Class 12
Starting this year, the board will discontinue three subjects – Punjabi, Gujarati, and French – due to consistently low enrollment numbers over the past few years. Instead, three new vocational subjects will be offered to students.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
New Curriculum Framework | Representative Image

The new vocational subjects that WBCHSE will provide to Class 12 students in West Bengal are Banking and Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Food Processing, and Telecom (TELV). These changes reflect the board's response to evolving student interests and industry demands.

Additionally, the board is introducing three new subjects for Class 12 students: Applied Artificial Intelligence (APAI), Cybersecurity (CBST), and Science of Well-being (SOW). Students can apply for these subjects using the respective subject codes APAI, CBST, and SOW. Each subject will be evaluated through a 70-mark theory exam and a 30-mark practical test.

Furthermore, WBHSE has adjusted the marking scheme for certain subjects. For Health and Physical Education, the theory paper will now be worth 70 marks, with a 30-mark practical component. Music and Visual Arts will each have separate theory and practical tests, each worth 50 marks.

article-image

The board has also modified the subject codes for various subjects:

- Agronomy (AGNM) is now Agriculture (AGRI).

- Home Management and Family Resource Management (HMFR) is now Human Development and Resource Management (HDRM).

- Health and Physical Education remains unchanged with the subject code PHED.

These adjustments aim to streamline subject offerings and adapt the curriculum to better meet the needs and interests of Class 12 students in West Bengal.

