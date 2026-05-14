WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 86.83%

WB HS Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared the WBCHSE Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 today, May 14. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 86.83%. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations can now check and download their provisional marksheets from the official result websites from 11:00 AM onwards.

The results were announced during a press conference held at 10:30 AM. To access the scorecard, students must enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit cards.

WB HS Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 86.83%.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Check WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their provisional marks sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official WBCHSE result website.

Step 2: Click on the “WB HS Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marks sheet.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Download WB HS Result 2026 from DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number and security PIN.

Step 3: New users can sign up using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 4: Go to the “Issued Documents” section.

Step 5: Select “Education” and choose WBCHSE.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and exam year.

Step 7: Submit the details to access your marks sheet.

Step 8: Download and save the document.