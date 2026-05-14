WBCHSE HS 2026 Result Link Active Now At wbchse.wb.gov.in; Direct Link Here

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) held a news conference to announce the Class 12 results. Students can now access the WB 12th result link. To view and obtain their results, candidates can go to the official websites, result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.

To view the West Bengal 12th grade results for 2026, students must provide their date of birth and a valid roll number. Following the release of the WB HS Result 2026, the board will also release the list of Class 12 exam winners by stream.

Direct link to check the result

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Official website to check the result

wbchse.wb.gov.in

result.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to the official websites for the WBCHSE results.

Step 2: Select the "WBCHSE Higher Secondary Result 2026" link from the webpage.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your registration information, date of birth, or roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your WB Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard.

Step 6: For future reference, download the tentative marksheet and print it out.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Topper List

Rank 1: Adrito Sarkar – 696/700

Rank 2: Anubhav Biswas (Malda)

Rank 2: Somyo Pal

Rank 3: Ishani Chakraborty – 99%

Rank 5: Singchan Nandi

Rank 5: Choudhary Mohammad Asim

Rank 5: Indrajeet Ghosh

Rank 5: Soumitra