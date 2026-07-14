WBBSE Madhyamik Routine 2027 Released At wbbse.wb.gov.in; Class 10 Exams From February 15 To 25

WBBSE Madhyamik Routine 2027: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially published the Class 10 examination dates for the academic year 2027. The routine PDF is available for download from the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The schedule states that Class 10 exams will take place throughout the state from February 15 to February 25. Exams will be held in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

WBBSE Madhyamik Routine 2027: Important date and time

Exam Dates: February 15 to February 25, 2027

Exam Shift: Single shift

Exam Timing: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Question Paper Distribution: 10:45 AM

Question Reading Time: 10:45 AM to 11:00 AM (15 minutes)

Practical Examination Schedule: To be announced separately by WBBSE

WBBSE Madhyamik Routine 2027: Steps to download exam schedule

Step 1: Go to wbbse.wb.gov.in, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education's official website.

Step 2: Choose the "Other Links" tab from the homepage.

Step 3: Select the "MP Examination Routine" tab from the list of alternatives.

Step 4: The full schedule will show up on the screen.

Step 5: To get ready, download and save the PDF.

WBBSE Madhyamik Routine 2027: Exam schedule

February 15, 2027 (Monday): First Language

February 16, 2027 (Tuesday): Second Language

February 17, 2027 (Wednesday): No Exam (Gap Day)

February 18, 2027 (Thursday): History

February 19, 2027 (Friday): Geography

February 20, 2027 (Saturday): No Exam (Weekend)

February 21, 2027 (Sunday): No Exam (Weekend)

February 22, 2027 (Monday): Mathematics

February 23, 2027 (Tuesday): Physical Science

February 24, 2027 (Wednesday): Life Science

February 25, 2027 (Thursday): Optional Elective Subjects

WBBSE Madhyamik Routine 2027: Important instruction

Carry the Admit Card: Candidates should bring their WBBSE admit card and follow all examination guidelines issued by the board.

Reach the Exam Centre Early: Students are advised to report before the question paper distribution time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Use the Reading Time Wisely: Utilise the 15-minute reading period to carefully go through the question paper and plan your answers before writing begins.