WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 To Be OUT Tomorrow At wbbse.wb.gov.in; West Bengal Class 10 Result Link At 10:15 AM

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: The Madhyamik Result 2026 will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) tomorrow, May 8. Once the link is activated, about 9.7 lakh students can view their WBBSE Madhyamik results online at the official website. The Madhyamik 10th result announcement press conference is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM, according to the official schedule.

Additionally, starting at 10:15 AM, students will be able to view their WB Board 10th class grades online. To download the WBBSE 10th result marksheet, they must enter their roll number and birthdate. Additionally, Madhyamik 10th results for 2026 will be accessible through Digilocker.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Website to check the result

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check the result

You may check the Madhyamik Result 2026 online by following these procedures.

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the 2026 West Bengal 10th result link.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and roll number.

Step 4: The Madhyamik outcome will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save it after downloading it.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in or open the app

Step 2: Enter your cellphone number, Aadhaar, and OTP to log in.

Step 3: Finish the registration process if you're new.

Step 4: Select "Issued Documents."

Step 5: Choose the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Step 6: Select Madhyamik (Class 10) Result/Marksheet 2026.

Step 7: Enter the necessary information, such as the year (2026) and roll number.

Step 8: Select "Get Document."

Step 9: The screen will display your digital marksheet.

Step 10: Save it or download it for later use.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

Important information including the student's name, roll number, and birthdate, will be included in the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026. Additionally, the category won, the qualifying status, subject-specific grades, and total grades will be mentioned. The outcome will also show the required WB Madhyamik qualifying scores.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Statistics

The Madhyamik exams were taken by 9,71,340 pupils. There are 5,44,606 girls, 4,26,733 boys, and one transgender person among them. In all, 2,682 exam locations were established around the state. There were 1,737 sub-centers and 945 main examination centers.