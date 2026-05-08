WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At 10:15 AM; Here’s How To Check At wbbse.wb.gov.in

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 | Canva

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik Result 2026 today, May 8, at 10:15 a.m. Approximately 9.7 lakh students can access their WBBSE Madhyamik results online at the official website once the link is opened. The published schedule states that the Madhyamik 10th result release press conference would begin at 9:30 AM.

They must input their birthdate and roll number in order to download the WBBSE 10th result marksheet. Digilocker will also make the Madhyamik 10th results for 2026 available.

Direct link to check the result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Website to check the result

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following these steps, you can view the Madhyamik Result 2026 online.

Step 1: Go to wbbse.wb.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link to the West Bengal 10th result for 2026.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The screen will display the Madhyamik result.

Step 5: After downloading it, save it.

Direct link to check the result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the app or visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: To log in, provide your phone number, Aadhaar, and OTP.

Step 3: If you're new, complete the registration process.

Step 4: Choose "Issued Documents."

Step 5: Select the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Step 6: Choose the 2026 Madhyamik (Class 10) Result/Marksheet.

Step 7: Enter the required data, including the roll number and the year (2026).

Step 8: Choose "Get Document."

Step 9: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download or save it for later use.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 will contain important details including the student's name, roll number, and birthdate. The category that won, the qualifying status, the grades for each subject, and the overall grades will also be given. The necessary WB Madhyamik qualifying scores will also be displayed in the result.