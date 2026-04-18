WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 To Be Declared On May 8 At wbresults.nic.in; Over 9.7 Lakh Students Can Check Scores Online & via DigiLocker

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: The Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary examination), 2026 will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on its official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in, on Friday, May 8, 2026. The formal notification posted on the official website served as the announcement.

Using their login information, which includes their date of birth and registration/roll number, students can receive their WB Class 10 results. Additionally, they can use Digilocker and SMS to view their Class 10 results. The dates of the Class 10 test were February 2–12, 2026.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Student statistics

Approximately 9,71,340 students took the WB Madhyamik 2026 test, which was held at more than 2,600 locations throughout the state.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can use the procedures listed below to view the West Bengal Class 10 results for 2026:

Step 1: Go to wbbse.wb.gov.in, the WB Board's official website.

Step 2: Select the 10th marksheet PDF link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your date of birth and registration or roll number.

Step 4: The screen will display the WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF.

Step 5: For future reference, download the WB class 10 result 2026 and print it out.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in or open the app

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number/Aadhaar and OTP

Step 3: If new, complete the registration process first

Step 4: Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section

Step 5: Select West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

Step 6: Click on Madhyamik (Class 10) Result/Marksheet 2026

Step 7: Enter required details like roll number and year (2026)

Step 8: Click on ‘Get Document’

Step 9: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 10: Download or save it for future reference

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Details mentioned on result

The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, and date of birth. It will also mention subject-wise marks, overall marks obtained, the division secured, and the qualifying status. Additionally, the result will indicate the prescribed WB Madhyamik qualifying marks.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Passing criteria

Students must pass each topic separately and receive at least 34% of the possible points (272 out of 800) in order to pass the WB Class 10 exam. Students who fail certain subjects may be eligible for compartment tests, and the minimal passing score for each subject is approximately 34%.